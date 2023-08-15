Transfer news, rumours and updates

Romeo Lavia’s preference is to join Chelsea despite Liverpool agreeing a £60m deal for the Southampton midfielder.

Chelsea are set to leapfrog Arsenal as the league’s biggest spenders in this window – extending their spree to £285.9m with the £115m signing of Moises Caicedo.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Besiktas on a three-year deal. The 29-year-old England international was a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer following seven years at Anfield.

Aston Villa are likely to prioritise the signing of an attacking midfielder over a central defender, following serious knee injuries to both Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings. Sky Sports

West Ham are considering pulling out of a deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, because of the amount of time it is taking to complete. Telegraph

West Ham want to replace Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, 25, in midfield with Ajax’s Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, 23, if an agreement can be reached over a fee with Manchester City for the former. Talksport

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City all turned down the chance to sign Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 31, before the Brazilian joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Independent

Jesse Lingard, 30, could be set to rejoin West Ham, and despite training with Inter Miami would prefer to play in the Premier League. Express