French top-flight club halts interest in Tinotenda Kadewere

Tinotenda Kadewere could remain at French Ligue 1 side Lyon after Montpellier reportedly halted its interest in the player.

The Zimbabwean striker is back at Les Gonese after spending the previous campaign on loan at the Spanish top-flight side Real Mallorca.

Montpellier entered the race sign the Warriors international on a permanent transfer after his Mallorca return.

However, latest suggestions coming from France have indicated that La Paillade have decided to withdraw their interest in the player.

A report by a French website La Paillade, says: “Montpellier did not follow up (on Kadewere), in particular because of the Pailladin coach, Michel Der Zakarian, not completely convinced and the player would have been tired of the situation, which he finds too long to settle because of the more than late departure of Elye Wahi.

“Anyone who absolutely wanted to come some time ago would no longer be really interested in the idea of ​​joining the Hérault this summer. For their part, OL have just sold Karl Toko-Ekambi and the lack of attacking players could allow them to gain playing time. A very cold lead, therefore, but not abandoned for all that!”