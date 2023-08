Nyasha Mushekwi has won the Player of the Week for the Chinese Super League Round 22.

Mushekwi moved to thirteen goals after netting a brace in Zhejiang’s 4-3 win over Shanghai Port.

The striker netted his first strike in the 42nd minute before grabbing a late stoppage time winner for his side.

The brace placed him to two goals behind leading top scorer and teammate Leonardo, who netted fifteen times this season.