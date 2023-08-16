Official: Alec Mudimu unveiled at his new

Alec Mudimu has officially been unveiled at his new Tunisian top-flight club Olympique Beja.

The defender signed a two-year-contract with the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side following his departure at Welsh side Flint Town United.

He had his medicals at Beja last Thursday and has since started training with rest of the team.

A translated statement by the club reads: “We welcome our new player, the international player for the Zimbabwe national team 𝖠𝗅𝖾𝖼 𝖬𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗆𝗎. Born in 1995 and coming from the Welsh team Flint Town, he plays as a central defender.

“The duration of the Mudimu contract with the Olympian, Baji, two seasons.”

Beja will play in the CAF Confederation Cup this season, starting their campaign against Libyan side Abu Salem SC next week.

The nomadic 28-year-old Mudimu has in the past played for Welsh club Cefn Druids, Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol, Turkish club Ankaraspor, Torpedo Kutaisi and Saburtalo Tbilisi in Georgia, and English lower tier side Altrincham.