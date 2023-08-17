Gerald Takwara gets it underway in new Saudi Arabian campaign

Gerald Takwara started his second campaign Saudi Arabia on Wednesday when his second-tier club Ohod Club.

The Zimbabwean utility player, who is being used as a defender at the club, started in the match in which his team won 2-0.

Takwara moved to the side last year after spending some time looking for a new club. His stay was extended in June following a solid performance in his first campaign.

He is playing in Saudi Arabia along with fellow Zimbabwean Knowledge Musona, who stars for Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh,