Knowledge Musona records goal assist as Al Riyadh remain undefeated in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona recorded a goal assist as Al Riyadh remained undefeated in the new Saudi Pro League season.

The Zimbabwean forward started in his second successive league game for his Riyadh team, playing the entire ninety minutes versus Damak.

Musona assisted the first goal of their 2-2 draw in the twelfth minute.

The strike was converted by Saleh Al Abbas, who went on to secure a brace before the break.

This was Musona’s second direct goal involvement in a competitive game for Riyadh.

The former Warriors captain scored the newly-promoted Al Riyadh’s first ever goal in the Saudi Pro League, in a 1-0 victory over Al Wehda on Sunday.