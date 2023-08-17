Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign 23-year-old Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Independent

Liverpool are also expected to pay 19m euros (£16.2m) for Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, 30. Athletic

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, will renew his Manchester City contract with a 50m euros (£42.8m) release clause for the summer of 2024. El Chiringuito TV

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has reportedly chosen to leave Barcelona, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham among the Premier League clubs interested. AS

Spanish goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea, 32, is keen on a move to Bayern Munich following his exit from Manchester United this summer. Mirror

Chelsea have yet to hold talks with Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise. They have met the release clause believed to be £35m.

Harry Kane insists he moved to Bayern Munich to experience the pressure of having to win silverware ahead of his side’s Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen. Sky Sports

Lazio are in talks with Tottenham over the signing of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old is available at the right price from Spurs this summer, with one year left on his contract. Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan. An option to buy is also being negotiated and Arsenal are understood to be open to a permanent sale. Sky Sports

Striker Deivid Washington will have a Chelsea medical by Thursday ahead of his move from Santos worth £17m.