Watch: Prince Dube scores a clever goal in Azam’s season opener

Prince Dube was on target for Azam on Wednesday, scoring in the season opener against Kitayasce.
The Zimbabwean striker netted the second goal in the 4-0 win after making a clever move to reach an open net.
The goal came in the fifth minute, just two minutes after Fei Toto had broken the deadlock.
#NBCPL Goli la Prince Dube lilikuwa hivi……!!!
FT: Azam 4-0 Kitayosce (Feitoto 3', 9', 13', Dube 5').#AzamSports1HD #NBCPremierLeague #NBCPL #NBCPLUpdates #LigiKuuYaNBC #LigiKuuTanzaniaBara #SokaLetuDamdam #10DaimaDamdam #AzamFC #KitayosceFC #AzamKitayosce pic.twitter.com/fdTYlAjBPb
— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) August 16, 2023
Toto went on to score two more goals before the break to finish the game with a hattrick.