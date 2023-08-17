Zimbabwe well represented in CAF CL, Confed Cup despite local teams missing out

Zimbabwe will have no representatives in the CAF inter-club competitions this season but the country will be well represented by local players plying their trade elsewhere.

Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs were supposed to take part in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, respectively.

But due to the FIFA ban that stretched beyond the time when the participants confirmed their participation with CAF, Zimbabwe missed out on sending their representatives.

Despite the miss, the country will still be well represented in the inter-club competitions as several players based outside will be involved in the action when the games get underway this weekend.

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC will have Kudakwashe Mahachi available for selection when they play Remo Stars of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Mahachi completed his move to the West African side last week after signing a one-year-contract.

The winger had spent the previous year without a club following his release at SuperSport United due to the allegations of child abuse.

In Tanzania, Prince Dube is expected to feature in the Confederation Cup as Azam play Bahir Dar Kenema of Ethiopia in the preliminary round on Sunday.

Alec Mudimu, who recently signed a two-year-contract with Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side Olympique Beja, will also be playing in the Confederation Cup.

South African club SuperSport United will have the largest number of Zimbabweans across both competitions

The Pretoria-based club have five Zimbabweans on their books that include captain Onismor Bhasera, goalkeepers Washington Arubi and George Chigova, defender Ronald Pfumbidzai and striker Terrence Dzvukamanja.

SuperSport will start their Confederation Cup campaign in September after receiving a bye in the preliminary round.

Fellow South African top-flight side Mamelodi Sundowns will have Divine Lunga available for selection in the Champions League.

Winger Daniel Msendami is part of the Jwaneng Galaxy squad, who are representing Botswana in the Champions League.

Coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets will start their campaign in the top-tier competition against Equatoguinean side Dragon FC on Sunday.

Pasuwa’s son, Kenneth, also plays for the Bullets.

In Mozambique, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Tinotenda Muringai will play for Mozambican side UD Songo in the Champions League.