Khama Billiat linked with African giants

Khama Billiat has been linked with a move to one of the African giants.

The former Warriors international is currently without a club following the end of his contract at Kaizer Chiefs in June.

The departure happened under unclear circumstances and the player has blocked every effort by the club to restart the contract negotiations.

This has put him back on the market and recent reports have suggested that Billiat is wanted in Egypt.

According to Soccer Laduma, Zamalek have reignited their interest in the player but a move at this stage is unlikely as the club’s is focused on other areas.

The publication quoted an unnamed source, saying: “Zamalek have been following his progress and there are agents and intermediators from France who are working with agents and managers in Zimbabwe to potentially do a deal.

“Now, it won’t be a difficult one because he is a free agent and it won’t be a problem dealing with the situation.”

Five years ago, Zamalek were interested in Billiat but they couldn’t get the player after he decided to join Chiefs following his departure at Mamelodi Sundowns.