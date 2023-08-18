Lucas Paqueta under English FA for potential betting breaches

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the English FA for breaching betting rules.

The Brazilian midfielder was targeted by Manchester City but the deal is understood to have collapsed following the news about the investigation.

City had stepped up their interest in the player following a long-term injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

According to English outlet The Mail, the 25-year-old Brazilian is the subject of an FA investigation over allegations of gambling on football.

The specifics are yet to be revealed but other reports have suggested that the investigation is believed to centre around bets placed on matches in Brazil and claim that Paqueta insists the bets were not placed by him.

It remains to be seen if Paqueta will line up against Chelsea at the London Stadium on Sunday following the revelations.