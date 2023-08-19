Kaitano Tembo gives positive reaction despite losing first two games

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo believes his side is on the right track despite remaining without a point in this season.

The Natal Rich Boys find themselves placed 15th on the DStv Premiership standings after losing their first two games.

Tembo, who took over the reins at the KZN-based side ahead of the new campaign, said he only needs to work on the combinations to get the wheels rolling.

“We have to find the right combinations, we need to give other players an opportunity to play,” Tembo said, as cited by the SuperSport TV website.

“But at the same time we’re trying to build a certain combination so that we can function properly as a team. We are on the right track.

“But at the same time, we need to start picking up points.”

Richards Bay will face AmaZulu in their next DStv Premiership game on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5:30 pm CAT.