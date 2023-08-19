Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea are interested in signing USA striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, who value him at £50m, with Monaco also keen on the 22-year-old, while Inter Milan are no longer in the running. Sky Sports

Chelsea are also closing in on an £11.8m move for Serbia and New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 23. Evening Standard

Fiorentina are yet to receive an official offer from Manchester United for 26-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Mirror

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo and the 29-year-old is keen on the move. Fabrizio Romano

Luton have made inquiries about a loan for Tottenham Hotspur’s English defender Japhet Tanganga, 24. Athletic

Mauricio Pochettino has warned big transfer fees will not guarantee players a place in Chelsea’s starting XI. The Blues have made several big signings in this window, including record transfer of Moises Caicedo.

With Kevin De Bruyne set for surgery on a hamstring injury, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has said he has been speaking to director of football Txiki Begiristain about their options in the

window.

Brazil have omitted West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta from their squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers amid media reports that the FA and FIFA have opened an investigation into potential betting rule breaches.

Aston Villa have announced the loan signing of Italian international Nicolò Zaniolo from Galatasaray.

Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as the new Italy head coach. The Italian, who won the Serie A title with Napoli last season, replaces Roberto Mancini who stood down as head coach earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp says he is ‘really happy’ that Liverpool have completed the signing of Wataru Endo, and believes he has a similar profile to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.