Magaya in cheeky Swansea Stadium duplicate project

Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya has embarked on the construction of a 40 000 seater stadium at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls.

The facility, according to Magaya, is a replica of English Championship side Swansea Stadium in South Wales.

Construction of the stadium, which will be used for Premier Soccer League games, started last month and is fast-moving.

“We are working 24 hours on the site and the plan is to play some games there before the end of the season. We have followed all the procedures of submitting the papers to the City Council and all the relevant authorities who have received them very well,” said Magaya.

“We will also invite the Zifa FIB (First Instance Board) to inspect the stadium, and any other stakeholders to participate in our endeavour to make sure we build a world class facility. We are starting with a 5 000-seater facility but the full capacity when completed is 40 000.

“Our aim is to allow other clubs to use the facility. We are putting dressing rooms that meet the Premier Soccer League and Caf requirements,” Magaya added.

Currently, no stadium in Harare is fit to host PSL matches, with city giants Dynamos and CAPS United resorting to Babourfields in Bulawayo and Bata in Gweru, respectively.

Rufaro Stadium was flagged down in 2019 and is currently being renovated by the Harare City Council.

The National Sports Stadium, which was home to eight of the 18 teams in the country’s top-flight league when the 2023 season started, is being refurbished to meet international standards, following Zimbabwe’s readmission to the international football community.