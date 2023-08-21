Manchester United finally confirms Mason Greenwood’s future

Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Greenwood will leave the club with immediate effect.

Greenwood was suspended in January last year after charges of physical assault and attempted rape were raised.

The case, which the police dropped in February, happened at the start of 2022 leading to his suspension at his club.

Here is Manchester United’s full statement on the player.

Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.