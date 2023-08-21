Zim players based abroad round-up

Knowledge Musona recorded a goal assist as Al Riyadh remained undefeated in the new Saudi Pro League season.

The Zimbabwean forward started in his second successive league game for his Riyadh team, playing the entire ninety minutes versus Damak.

Musona assisted the first goal of their 2-2 draw in the twelfth minute.

The strike was converted by Saleh Al Abbas, who went on to secure a brace before the break.

This was Musona’s second direct goal involvement in a competitive game for Riyadh.

The former Warriors captain scored the newly-promoted Al Riyadh’s first ever goal in the Saudi Pro League, in a 1-0 victory over Al Wehda a week ago.

In the China Super League, Nyasha Mushekwi had a subdued performance in their goalless draw against Qingdao Hainiu.

The Zimbabwean striker had one shot at goal and was subbed off after sixty-four minute s.

Jordan Zemura made his Italian Serie A debut on Sunday after featuring in Udinese’s 3-0 home loss to Juventus.

He came on as a half time substitute and played in the second half.

Tendayi Darikwa also made his league debut in the Cypriot First Division.

The defender played the entire match for his new side Apollon Limassol in 1-1 draw against Othellos.

Marshall Munetsi netted his first goal of the Ligue 1 side in Stade de Reims’ 2-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who took an attacking role in the match, opened the scoring on the quarter hour after heading in a cross.

Munetsi could have secured another goal later on as he created a few more chances.

Tinotenda Kadewere was an unused substitute in Lyon’s 4-1 loss to Montpellier.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba’s Luton Town was not involved in action over the weekend after their Premier League encounter against Burnley was postponed due to the condition of the Hatters’ stadium.