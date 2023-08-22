I’m not worried about getting sacked: Kaitano Tembo

Kaitano Tembo says he is not worried about getting sacked at Richards Bay following a poor start to the season.

Tembo has picked just a single point in his first three games of the season.

His charges now lie in fourteenth position on the DStv Premiership standings.

“Look, I can’t be worried about getting fired,” Tembo was quoted as saying by FarPost.co.za

“I am a coach and at the end of the day I’ll be fired anyway. So, I shouldn’t worry about that. What I should worry about is for me to give my all to the club to show my work, to show what I can do.

“I think that’s very important to me because in football you can be fired even when you’re on top of the log. So, it’s normal, it happens. For me, it’s not an issue, I just want to try and make a difference to the club.

“If they feel that I’m doing a good job, that’s important to me.”