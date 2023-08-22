Teenage Hadebe could miss Warriors’ next international games

Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe could miss any of Zimbabwe’s next international games set for September.

The US-based defender is currently recovering from a leg injury suffered in May this year.

The injury required surgery and the initial recovery timeline was set at six weeks.

Hadebe only started light training over a week ago, signaling his imminent return to action.

However, latest indications have suggested that the Warriors international still has a few more weeks to reach full fitness and could miss the action in the September international window should Zimbabwe line up any friendly match.

It has been reported that Houston Dynamo plan to use the international break to recondition the player, while preparing for his competitive return after the internationals.

The September window will mark the first time ZIFA can arrange an international match since the the lifting of the FIFA ban last month.