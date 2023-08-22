Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Doku over a long-term deal having had a package worth 60m euros (£51.3m) accepted by Rennes for the Belgium winger, 21. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are close to agreeing new contracts with Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 29, and England right-back Kyle Walker, 33. ESPN

West Ham had agreed an £85m deal in principle with Manchester City to sell Lucas Paqueta before the transfer collapsed as a result of the Brazil midfielder, 25, being investigated for potential betting rule breaches. Mail

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both shown interest in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City. 90min

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who is free to leave the Ligue 1 club in this window. Mail

Paris St-Germain are still hoping they can convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract after the France striker, 24, met with officials from the club’s Qatari ownership group, despite the player being persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid when his deal expires next summer. Diario AS

Liverpool are awaiting the outcome of discussions between Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, and boss Thomas Tuchel over the Dutchman’s future. Liverpool ECHO

English striker Mason Greenwood, 21, is set to look for offers in Turkey or Italy after mutually agreeing to leave Manchester United’s following the club’s internal investigation. Mail

Chelsea have agreed a deal with New England Revolution for goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic. The fee is thought to be worth in the region of £14m. Sky Sports

Talks between Fulham and Chelsea over the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi have stalled. The clubs have not been able to come to an agreement over a fee. Sky Sports

Barcelona have reached a deal to loan American defender Sergio Dest to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season.