English Championship side Rotherham have reportedly joined the race to sign Zimbabwean striker Admiral Muskwe.

Muskwe was transfer listed by the Hatters after the team won promotion into the English Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The Warriors international played a minimal role in the successful campaign after spending the first half of the term on loan at Fleetwood. He got injured on his return from the spell and was out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the preseason friendlies and was one of four first-team players not given a squad number at Luton this season.

According to English outlet, The Evening Standard, the EPL newcomers are looking at releasing Muskwe either on loan or permanent transfer and Rotherham are interested in the forward.

The former Leicester City player is entering the final year of his contract at Luton, which has an additional optional year that the club do not plan to trigger.

League One side Barnsley has also been linked with signing the player in this window.