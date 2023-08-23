Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool have had a £25.6m (30m euros) bid for Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, turned down by Fluminense who are reluctant to lose the player before the end of their league season in December. ESPN

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga club weigh up selling the 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder. The Athletic

Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. Corriere dello Sport

Manchester United have agreed a €5m (£4.2m) deal to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Sky Sports

West Ham have had their second bid for 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus rejected. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City could resurrect an £80m deal with West Ham for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in January, once a Football Association investigation into the player’s alleged betting rule breaches is concluded. Sky Sports

Arsenal will demand £50m from Chelsea for Folarin Balogun after the Blues sounded out the United States striker, 22, over a move to Stamford Bridge. Evening Standard

Romelu Lukaku is currently training with Chelsea’s Under-21s and has not even spoken to new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club refusing to let him leave on loan again. Telegraph

Leicester City’s Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, has emerged as a top target for Premier League side Crystal Palace. Leicestershire Live

Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa on a five-year contract. The 20-year-old has joined Vincent Kompany’s side for a fee in the region of £14m plus add-ons and becomes Burnley’s 11th summer signing.