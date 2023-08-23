Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool have had a £25.6m (30m euros) bid for Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, turned down by Fluminense who are reluctant to lose the player before the end of their league season in December. ESPN
Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga club weigh up selling the 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder. The Athletic
Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. Corriere dello Sport
Manchester United have agreed a €5m (£4.2m) deal to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Sky Sports
West Ham have had their second bid for 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus rejected. Fabrizio Romano
Manchester City could resurrect an £80m deal with West Ham for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in January, once a Football Association investigation into the player’s alleged betting rule breaches is concluded. Sky Sports
Arsenal will demand £50m from Chelsea for Folarin Balogun after the Blues sounded out the United States striker, 22, over a move to Stamford Bridge. Evening Standard
Romelu Lukaku is currently training with Chelsea’s Under-21s and has not even spoken to new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club refusing to let him leave on loan again. Telegraph
Leicester City’s Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, has emerged as a top target for Premier League side Crystal Palace. Leicestershire Live
Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa on a five-year contract. The 20-year-old has joined Vincent Kompany’s side for a fee in the region of £14m plus add-ons and becomes Burnley’s 11th summer signing.