Zim prospect gets Nike endorsement deal

Zimbabwe prospect Leon Chiwome has signed an endorsement deal with top American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Chiwome, who is in the junior ranks of English top-flight side Wolverhampton, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter.com).

Happy to sign my first deal @Nike pic.twitter.com/ZT924cgI46 — Leon Chiwome (@leon_chiwome) August 13, 2023

Chiwome was born in Brighton, UK to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which also makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

He has represented England at junior level and can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.