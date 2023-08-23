Zim prospect gets Nike endorsement deal

3:55 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Zimbabwe prospect Leon Chiwome has signed an endorsement deal with top American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Chiwome, who is in the junior ranks of English top-flight side Wolverhampton, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter.com).

Chiwome was born in Brighton, UK to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which also makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

He has represented England at junior level and can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.

