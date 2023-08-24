Official: Liverpool sign Zimbabwean midfielder

Liverpool have completed the signing of Zimbabwean midfielder Trey Nyoni following his departure at Leicester City last month.

The 16-year-old will join the club’s Academy for further development.

Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade before his departure

He turned out for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League last season and also played for the under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.

He will link up with another player of Zimbabwean descent at Liverpool, Isaac Mabaya.

Mabaya recently returned to action after spending eight months recovering from an injury.