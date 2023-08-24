Zambia squad for September games named

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant has named a 27-member provisional squad for the September 9 Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros.

Grant has kept faith in the bulk of the squad that helped the team qualify to the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (to be played in 2024).

The squad is without the suspended Saudi Arabia based Fashion Sakala who accumulated two successive yellow cards. The former Glasgow Rangers forward now turns up for Al Fayha in the mega oil driven Saudi league.

China based Evans Kangwa makes a return to the squad for the first time since the September 2022 FIFA window friendly against Mali in Bamako.

Grant has roped in a fair share of locals to provide a balance in his set up for the AFCON match.

The team will enter camp on September 4 in Lusaka before flying out to Comoros.

Zambia tops Group H with 12 points, two better than Ivory Coast who will be hosting Lesotho and have already qualified as hosts.

Comoros lies third with six points and will be playing for pride having already fallen out of the race for the AFCON.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Green Buffaloes), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Stoippila Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho Sports Club-Iraq), John Chishimba, Pride Mwansa (both Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (FK Mlada Bolesslav-Czech Republic), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zesco United), Kings Kangwa (Crvena Zvezda-Serbia), Emmanuel Banda (HNK Rijeka-Croatia), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech Republic), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco United), Lubambo Musonda (Silkeborg IF-Denmark), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Qingdao Hainiu-China), Moyela Libamba-Forest Rangers), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England)