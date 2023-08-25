Benza, Jere elected into Parliament

Football administrators Innocent Benza and Farai Jere, have been elected into parliament, after winning the Mutasa Central and Murehwa West constituencies respectively.

Benza is the owner of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Herentals College and also plays for the Students.

The 51-year-old striker is the oldest player in the country’s top-flight.

Benza contested in the general elections held on on August 23, on the ruling ZANU PF party ticket.

He ammased 13777 votes, while Edison Chekecheke —who was representing opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), got 9781 votes.

In Murehwa West, Farai Jere

—who is the CAPS United president and chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) also contested on the ZANU PF ticket.

Jere got 17733 votes while CCC’s Lesley Mukurazhizha got 7271, with Silence Nhamburo —an independent candidate —

managing 114 votes.