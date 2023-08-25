Brito reveals reason behind Highlanders’ lack of goals

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has explained why his charges have netted few goals in this season so far.

Bosso, who are sitting on the top of the table, have netted a total of sixteen goals in nineteen games.

Their wins have mostly been achieved through narrow margins and are yet to score more than two goals in a match this term.

Brito explained the reason behind this lack of goals, saying: “We could have scored more goals by now but we need to manage our play when defending or going forward.

“Our scorers and defenders are creating chances but it’s not about scoring ten goals in a match.”

Highlanders will face FC Platinum in their next Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys have endured a frustrating run in the League, having failed to maintain consistency both at home and away.

This has put Brito on alert, while admitting the difficulty in predicting their opponents’ game plan.

The gaffer added: “Normally, when you’re winning, there’s no need to change the formation. You maintain the stability of the team.

“But when the goals are not coming, you make the changes.

“In recent games, we saw that the FC Platinum coach has made some chances and they got a red card in the previous match, which also influences another squad change.

“We can’t predict the their first XI, and we don’t know which player will feature in the game.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.