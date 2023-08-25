Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp reacts to Saudi interest on Salah

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his star forward Mohamed Salah is not for sale amid “concrete interest” from Saudi Arabia.

Reports emerged this week suggesting that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are seriously considering signing the Egyptian winger in this transfer window.

The club is said to have come up with a very big offer to Salah, as they hoped to start the talks with the Reds.

However, Klopp has now made it clear that the No. 11 will not go anywhere.

Liverpool have already lost Fabinho, Bobby Firmino and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League.

The gaffer said in his press conference ahead of their game against Newcastle United on Sunday:

“Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no.

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.

“If there is something coming up that I don’t know then I can think about it.”

Asked if Salah was committed to Anfield, Klopp replied: “100 per cent.”