Mighty Warriors discover latest FIFA ranking ahead of return to international football

The Mighty Warriors have discovered their position on the latest FIFA Women’s Ranking released on Friday.

The Zimbabwe national women’s team has not been in action for over a year-and-half due to the FIFA ban which was lifted last month.

The side last played a game in early 2022 and missed several tournaments including the COSAFA tournament.

Because of this prolonged inactivity, the senior girls team has remained on number 125 in the world with 1115.59 points, while on the continent, Zimbabwe are olaced number 19.

Sweden moved to the top of the global ranking following their performance at the World Cup.

Winners Spain jumbed into second, while England remained in the fourth despite reaching the World Cup final.

On the African ranking, Nigeria tops the list, followed by South Africa, Cameroon, Morocco and Ghana.

World Top 10: 1. Sweden, 2. Spain, 3. USA, 4. England, 5. France, 6. Germany, 7. Netherlands, 8. Japan, 9. Brazil, 10. Canada.

Africa Top 10: 1. Nigeria, 2. South Africa, 3. Cameroon, 4. Morocco 5. Ghana, 6. Ivory Coast, 7. Zambia, 8. Tunisia, 9. Equatorial Guinea, 10. Algeria.