Nakamba’s decent performance overshadowed by Luton Town’s loss

Marvelous Nakamba delivered a solid performance on Friday but the contribution was overshadowed by Luton Town’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

The Zimbabwean midfielder started in his second successive league game for the Hatters and played the entire match.

Nakamba, who joined Luton on a permanent transfer last month, played as a central midfielder alongside Ross Barkley and Tahith Chong.

Luton’s midfield line clicked for the majority of the game as they won several balls.

However the team fell short in the final third as they recorded just one effort on target.

Nakamba had a 91.7% success rate in his passing and won 3/6 ground duels.

He received a yellow card on the hour mark for dangerous play.

Here is Nakamba’s key stats.