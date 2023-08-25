Transfer news, rumours and updates

Crystal Palace are planning to gamble on Belgian free agent Eden Hazard by handing the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker, 32, a one-year deal at Selhurst Park despite his injury problems. Football Transfers

Brentford have put an £80m price tag on England striker Ivan Toney, 27, with Arsenal and Tottenham interested in signing the player in January once he has served his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Times

Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with Real Sociedad over a season-long loan for 26-year-old defender Kieran Tierney. The Athletic

Monaco have a broad agreement with Arsenal over the signing of striker Folarin Balogun. The fee is understood to be in the region of £40m. Sky Sports

Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with Jonny Evans, 35, in a move that could raise fresh doubts over the future of fellow centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, at Old Trafford. Telegraph

Manchester City are set to make a second bid to Wolves for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, after an opening proposal of around £47m was rejected. Telegraph

Barcelona will sign Joao Cancelo on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the next few days but there will be no option to purchase the 29-year-old Portuguese defender included in the deal. Marca

West Ham target Mohammed Kudus says he has probably played his last match for Ajax. Kudus was speaking after scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Chelsea defender is a target for Bayern Munich heading into the final weeks of the transfer window. Thomas Tuchel is looking for a replacement for Inter Milan-bound Benjamin Pavard and could reunite with his former defender. Sky Sports