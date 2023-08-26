FC Platinum hands Highlanders first defeat of season

FC Platinum handed Highlanders their first defeat of the season following their 2-0 win at Mandava Stadium on Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter.

The Platinum Boys, who have endured inconstancy this campaign, scored in either half to seal a big victory against their rivals.

Following early pressure, the hosts opened the scoring in the eighth minute after Peter Muduhwa deflected Walter Musona’s cross into his own net.

Musona wasted a good chance to double the lead in the following moments, blazing his effort over from an unmissable position.

On the other end, Bosso failed to respond swiftly and only registered their first effort on target after the half hour through Brian Manhire.

The visitors only started to push the game to their opponents in the second half, creating a couple of chances.

However, FC Platinum doubled the lead on minute 75 courtesy of Musona’s effort off an assist from Thando Ngwenya.

Highlanders failed to recover from this slump to end their nineteen-match unbeaten run.

The defeat saw Ngezi Platinum closing the gap on the top to just two points.

Madamburo reduced Bosso’s lead, thanks to their 2-0 win over Triangle United.

Castle Lager Premiership Results.

Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange

FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Triangle United

Chicken Inn 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Caps United

Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Castle Lager Premiership Table.