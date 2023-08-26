FC Platinum sink Highlanders to blow tittle race wide open

Defending champions FC Platinum outclassed Highlanders and emerged 2-0 victors at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Norman Mapeza’s charges, who are vying for a record fifth league title in succession, had not won any of their last four league matches heading into the eagerly-awaited clash.

The platinum miners needed just seven minutes to draw first blood when Peter Muduhwa deflected Walter Musona’s cross into his own net.

Musona could have doubled Platinum’s lead a few minutes later had he been more clinical —the reigning Soccer Star of the Year blazed his effort from close range, over the crossbar.

Muduwa’s own goal was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Bosso’s first decent chance in the game fell to McKinnon Mushore in the 51st minute, but his weak effort gave Petros Mhari —in goal for FC Platinum —no trouble.

Musona put the final nail on the Highlanders coffin in the 75th minute when he made no mistake after being set up by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Mapeza’s charges held on, to hand Bosso their first defeat of the season.

The result blows the title race wide open, as Bosso now lead second-placed Ngezi Platinum —who thumped Triangle United 3-0 at Baobab —by just three points.

Highlanders, who are vying for their first league title since 2006, host Chicken Inn at Babourfields Stadium next week, before the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ against Dynamos —which might also be played at the iconic Bulawayo venue.