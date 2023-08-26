Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he wants to sign a goalkeeper and an attacking player before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Romelu Lukaku wants to join Roma with the Italian side holding face-to-face talks with Chelsea. Both clubs have American owners – Roma’s Dan Friedkin and Chelsea’s Todd Boehly – and the pair met at Stamford Bridge on Friday night ahead of the Blues’ game against Luton to discuss a deal for Lukaku. Sky Sports

Manchester City and Wolves remain in direct contact over Matheus Nunes deal. A new bid will be submitted after the €55m package was rejected. The second offer will likely to be the last one from City. Fabrizio Romano

Everton defender Mason Holgate has completed a season-long loan move to Southampton.

João Félix has been approached by Saudi clubs again after after the first approach from Al Hilal failed. The player is not interested and wants to move to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano

AI Ittihad head coach Nuno Espirito Santo rejected suggestions that he has fallen out with his star striker and current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.

Fenerbahce’s Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, 25, is flying to England as he closes in on a £6m switch to Manchester United. Talksport

Paris St-Germain want to offload French forward Hugo Ekitike, 21, to Brentford, but the Premier League club are focused on trying to sign Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 25, from Fiorentina. Sky Sports

Arsenal are prepared to sell nine players to raise £100m to balance the books before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Mirror