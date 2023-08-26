Zim-born youngster signs pro-deal with Sheffield Wednesday

Zimbabwean youngster Joey Phuthi has signed his first professional contract in England.

The 18-year-old has agreed to terms after receiving an offer from Sheffield Wednesday in June along with two other Academy prospects.

The Zimbabwe-born youngster will be promoted to the U21 team following the signing of the new deal.

Phuthi confirmed the news of his new contract on Instagram, saying:

“Very happy to have signed my first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday. Proud moment for me and my family, the hard work continues. All praise to the Lord.”

Phuthi becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to receive first professional contract in England.

He joins Sean Fusire as another Zimbabwean player to be retained by Sheffield Wednesday.

Other Zimbabwean youngsters that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr and Zanda Siziba of Yeovil Town, Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa, Leon Chiwome (Wolves), and Sean Tarima of West Ham.