Dynamos, Simba Bhora share spoils as Yadah beat Sheasham

Dynamos played a goalless draw against Simba Bhora in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Glamour Boys dropped points for the. first time since new coach Genesis Mangombe took over early in the month.

The draw put them on 33 points in position number four on tje log standings.

Simba Bhora moved to twenty-one points, while also remaining in thirteenth place.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds played a 1-1 draw against Herentals.

Yadah beat Sheasham 2-0, thanks to goals from Jerry Chipangura and Russell Chifura in either half.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 results.

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Yadah 2-0 Sheasham

Dynamos 0-0 Simba Bhora