Transfer news, rumours and updates

Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, is top of Liverpool’s shortlist for a new midfielder and is valued at £70m. Football Insider

Manchester United have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan for Spain full-back Marc Cucurella, 26. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 26, has landed in Spain to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad. Fabrizio Romano

Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of re-signing France defender Clement Lenglet, 28, from Barcelona. Marca

Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer without renewing his contract. AS

Chelsea have completed a £14m deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution. The stopper has signed a seven-year deal with an option to extend for a further season.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is travelling to London to complete his move to Crystal Palace. Henderson has been given permission to have a medical after the clubs agreed to a permanent deal. Henderson’s medical is pencilled in for Sunday. Sky Sports

Udinese striker Beto has travelled to England ahead of a medical before joining Everton in a €30 million deal. Sky Sports

Mohammed Kudus is in London to complete his switch to West Ham. The Ajax star is then set sign a five-year contract with a 12-month option.