Another foreign-based Zim defender could miss Warriors’ next international games

Another foreign-based defender could miss any of the Warriors’ next international games set for September.

It was revealed last week that Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe still has a few more weeks to reach full fitness and won’t be available during the next international window.

The US-based defender is recovering from a leg injury suffered in May this year.

Following the news, another defender Brendan Galloway will also be unavailable.

The Plymouth Argyle star hasn’t played a match this season after suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of last season.

Galloway also missed the preseason as nursed the injury.

This completely rules him out of the Warriors’ next games should they have any lined up for next month.

As it stands, Mozambique and Zambia have been approached by ZIFA and talks are currently underway.

The September window will mark the first time the local FA can arrange an international match since the the lifting of the FIFA ban last month.