Red hot Prince Dube on target again for Azam

Prince Dube netted in his second successive league game for Azam FC in Monday’s 3-0 win over TZ Prisons.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the 12th minute, when his turn-and-shoot from inside the box found the back of the net.

Dube also created the second goal, after his low cross was tapped in by Gibril Sillah just two minutes into the second half.

The Warriors international now has two goals after Round Two of the 2023-24 Tanzanian Premier League.

He also netted in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round encounter against Ethiopian side Bahir Dar over the weekend.