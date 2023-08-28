Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester City are close to signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes after submitting an improved offer for the 25-year-old. Express

Manchester United target Marcus Alonso has “made his decision” on a potential transfer to Old Trafford from Barcelona, with the Red Devils seeing the 32-year-old Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. Express

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is another name on that list, but Fulham are ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of the Spaniard. Telegraph

AS Monaco are back in talks to sign English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, from Fulham and negotiations are underway. Fabrizio Romano

Everton are in talks to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi. Gianluca di Marzio

Roma have emerged as leading contenders to take Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, on loan. Fabrizio Romano

Marco Verratti is on the verge of moving from Paris St-Germain to Al-Arabi, after the Saudi Arabian club agreed a fee with the French side for the 30-year-old Italy midfielder. Football Italia

Napoli will rival Manchester United for Fiorentina’s Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27. Marca

Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham in a £39m transfer from Ajax. He has signed a contract which runs until June 2028 with an option for a further season.