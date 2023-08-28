Zim players based abroad round-up

Nyasha Mushekwi moved to fourteen goals on the Chinese Super League Top Scorer’s Chart after netting in Zhejiang’s 3-0 win over Dalian Pro on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker moved to within a goal behind top scorer and teammate Leonardo.

He started in the match and scored in the 70th minute.

In the English Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba delivered a solid performance on Friday but the contribution was overshadowed by Luton Town’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

The Zimbabwean midfielder started in his second successive league game for the Hatters and played the entire match.

Nakamba, who joined Luton on a permanent transfer last month, played as a central midfielder alongside Ross Barkley and Tahith Chong.

He had a 91.7% success rate in his passing and won 3/6 ground duels.

He received a yellow card on the half hour mark for dangerous play.

Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second half substitute in Lyon’s Ligue 1 goalless draw against Nice.

He was introduced in the 71st minute and had a minimal role during the time he was on the pitch.

Marshall Munetsi retained his place in the Stade de Reims starting XI in the 3-1 victory against Montpellier.

The Zimbabwean was shifted to the right midfielder position from the attacking midfield role he had in the previous games.

He played the entire match in his third successive Ligue 1 appearance.

Defender Adam Chicksen was an unused substitute in Notts County’s 2-1 win over Tranmere in the English League Two.

Andy Rinomhota was also unused when his Cardiff City side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the Championship.

In the Cypriot First Division, Tendayi Darikwa featured in Apollon’s 1-1 draw against Nea Salamis.

Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo continued with top form after netting in the DStv Premiership encounter which they lostv3-2 against Golden Arrows.

Mapfumo has registered two goals and an assist in three league games he has featured this season.

Arrows’ Knox Mutizwa came on as substitute in the match.