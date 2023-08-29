CAF confirms new name for African Super League

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the new name for the African Super League.

The inaugural tournament is set take place from 20 October and run to 11 November 2023.

The new competition will now be known as the AFRICAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AFL) to distinguish it from the failed European Super League.

Eight teams will take part, with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Angolan team Petro de Luanda being the only sides from the COSAFA region.

Egyptian side Al Ahly, Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Esperance from Tunisia, TP Mazembe (DRC), AC Horoya (Guinea) and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania complete the list.

A statement by CAF reads: “Africa’s highest ranked football clubs will compete in the exciting new ‘Super’ competition, the Inaugural African Football League (AFL) which is designed to showcase the best of African club football and provide football fans in Africa and around the world, the opportunity to see and enjoy the very best of the beautiful game on the African Continent.

“The AFL is a partnership between CAF and FIFA. The Inaugural edition of the AFL will feature 8 of Africa’s most famous and successful teams from the 3 African Regional Blocks which are: the North Region, the Central-West Region and the South-East Region.”

The draw for the Inaugural AFL competition will be held in Cairo, Egypt, on 2 September 2023, at 6 pm CAT.

Fixture Schedule and Dates

The fixtures of the Inaugural AFL competition are structured on a home and away basis. The competition starts with knock-out quarter finals and will be followed by the semi-finals and the final; all of which are played over two legs.

This historic Inaugural edition of the AFL will take place over four weeks, kicking off with the Opening Ceremony and the first match on 20 October 2023 in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

The semi-finals will take place between 29 October and 1 November.

The final matches which will determine the winner of the Inaugural AFL competition will take place on 5 and 11 November 2023.

