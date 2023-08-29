Kadewere faces uncertain future at Oympique Lyon

Tino Kadewere’s future at Olympique Lyon is shrouded in uncertainity, amid reports that the French top-flight side is looking to find a “way out” for the out of favour Zimbabwean striker.

The 27-year-old Kadewere spent most of last season on loan at LaLiga side Real Mallorca and became the first ever Zimbabwean to play in the Spanish top-flight.

Kadewere returned to Lyon ahead of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign but appears to be not in the plans of coach Laurent Blanc.

He has featured in only one of Les Gones’ three Ligue 1 matches so far, when he came on as a second half substitute in the goalless draw with Nice on Sunday.

According to renowned French publication L’Equipe, Lyon are looking for a “way out” for Kadewere, as well as Swedish forward Amin Sarr.

The publication also claims that Lyon are targeting Guinea Bissau striker Mama Balde, who plays for Ligue 2 side Troyes.

Kadewere joined Lyon from Le Havre in January 2020, for a reported €15 million, making him the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer ever.

He had a decent debut campaign in Ligue 1, and scored ten goals under then coach Rudi Garcia.

His second season was marred by nagging injuries and got very little game time under Dutch coach Peter Bosz.

The Highfield-bred striker is contracted to Lyon until 2024.