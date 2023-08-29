Kalisto Pasuwa passes first hurdle in Champions League

Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets will face giants TP Mazembe of DRCin the first round of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

Bullets progressed to the next stage after beating Equatorial Guinea champions Dragon FC 3-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

The Malawian champions won the first leg 2-0 before cruising to 1-0 victory in the return fixture played over the weekend.

Ghana-based forward Kuda Mahachi also saw his side, Medeama SC, progressing to next round of the Champions League.

Daniel Msendami’s Botswana team Jwaneng Galaxy will face Orlando Pirates in the first round following their triumph over Vipers SC of Uganda.

Emmanuel Mandiranga and Tinotenda Muringai also saw their Mozambican side UD Songo going through in the Champions League.