Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham’s 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Telegraph
Manchester United have enquired about Brentford’s English defender Rico Henry, 26, as they ponder options to replace injured English left-back Luke Shaw, 28. Mail
Manchester United are set to reject the latest offer from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep the 30-year-old amid the club’s mounting injury problems. talkSPORT
Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve amid their insistence Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is not for sale with a £129m bid for the 31-year-old. CBS Sports
Barcelona expect to complete a loan deal for Manchester City’s 29-year-old Portugal full-back, Joao Cancelo, in the coming days. ESPN
Liverpool are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, with Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested in the 20-year-old. Football Insider
Roma have agreed terms with Chelsea over a season-long loan deal for striker Romelu Lukaku.
Matheus Nunes is reportedly refusing to train at Wolves after the club rejected a transfer bid from Manchester City. The two clubs are still a distance apart in the valuation. Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest have approached Leicester City over the potential signing of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Sky Sports