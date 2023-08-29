Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham’s 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Telegraph

Manchester United have enquired about Brentford’s English defender Rico Henry, 26, as they ponder options to replace injured English left-back Luke Shaw, 28. Mail

Manchester United are set to reject the latest offer from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep the 30-year-old amid the club’s mounting injury problems. talkSPORT

Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve amid their insistence Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is not for sale with a £129m bid for the 31-year-old. CBS Sports

Barcelona expect to complete a loan deal for Manchester City’s 29-year-old Portugal full-back, Joao Cancelo, in the coming days. ESPN

Liverpool are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, with Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested in the 20-year-old. Football Insider

Roma have agreed terms with Chelsea over a season-long loan deal for striker Romelu Lukaku.

Matheus Nunes is reportedly refusing to train at Wolves after the club rejected a transfer bid from Manchester City. The two clubs are still a distance apart in the valuation. Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest have approached Leicester City over the potential signing of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Sky Sports