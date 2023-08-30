CAF to expand ‘Super League’ to 24 teams but Zimbabwe will miss out again

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the African Super League, which is now known as the African Football League (AFL), will be expended to twenty-four teams next year.

The new competition will kick off this year from 20 October and run to 11 November 2023.

Eight teams will take part, with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Angolan team Petro de Luanda being the only sides from the COSAFA region.

Egyptian side Al Ahly, Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Esperance from Tunisia, TP Mazembe (DRC), AC Horoya (Guinea) and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania complete the list.

According to CAF, sixteen more teams will be edited in the second edition of the tournament, based on the CAF 5-Year Ranking.

“The Inaugural AFL is a precursor to the fully-fledged AFL competition which will feature the 24 highest ranked football clubs on the African Continent and will commence during the 2024/2025 football season,” said on their website on Tuesday.

However, Zimbabwean clubs will miss out again as they are ranked outside the top sides.

The highest placed local side on the CAF 5-Year Ranking is FC Platinum, who are positioned number 54.

The Platinum Boys have been the only Zimbabwean team participating in the Champions League since 2018.

There is no chance they will gain points and climb up the ladder into top twenty-four teams as the Zimbabwe champions are not participating in this year’s CAF inter-club competitions.