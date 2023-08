The Premier Soccer League has announced that eight players will be suspended in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22.

The players accumulated three yellow cards and will not be available for selection in the next games scheduled for this weekend.

Green Fuel will miss two stars – Tashinga Pfende and Nqobile Ndlovu – while Highlanders, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Platinum, Simba Bhora and ZPC Kariba will have a player each suspended for the games.