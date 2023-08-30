Transfer news, rumours and updates

Gary O’Neil has said he expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves beyond Friday’s transfer deadline day with Manchester City yet to lodge an improved offer for the Portugal international, who has stopped training in a bid to force through a move. Sky Sports

Belgian forward Eden Hazard is set to retire at the age of 32, according to reports. Hazard has been without a club since his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.

Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque, subject to international clearance.

Brighton have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille in deal worth around £23m.

Benjamin Pavard, who was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, is in Italy to complete his move from Bayern Munich. Bayern will receive €30m (£25.7m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add ons for the France international. Sky Sports

Tottenham have offered Bayern Munich the chance to sign 29-year-old England defender Eric Dier. Sky Sports

Chelsea could launch a bid for Brentford’s £80m-rated England striker Ivan Toney, 27, before the transfer window shuts on 1 September. Independent

Arsenal have rejected Chelsea’s approach for England forward Emile Smith Rowe, 23. Mail

Manchester United have approached Lyon over a loan move for 30-year-old Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. Le Parisien

Manchester United have also submitted a proposal to sign Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 25, on loan from Chelsea. Athletic