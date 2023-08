Here are the winners of the 2022/23 UEFA Awards.

Men’s Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegnan (England)

2023 UEFA President’s Award winner

Miroslav Klose

Women’s Player of the Year

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Men’s Player of the Year

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)