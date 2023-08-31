Molefi Ntseki responds to Hugo Broos claims about Kaizer Chiefs players

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has responded to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ claims about his team selection.

Broos announced his final squad for the friendlies against Namibia and DRC next month.

The selection had no Chiefs players, and when asked about the exclusion, the gaffer stated he doesn’t feel any of the current Glamour Boys deserved to be called up.

The Belgian said on Wednesday: “Kaizer Chiefs has to improve. Last Saturday, I was at the Chiefs game [against AmaZulu FC]. I’m very sorry. But now, at the moment, there is no player who deserves to be in Bafana Bafana.”

Responding to these claims after Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Stellenbosch later in the day, Molefi Ntseki said, as cited by IDiski Times:

“It’s a decision by the national team coach.

“We can’t question him because we don’t know what he’s looking for in a player, because he’s never given us a template to say ‘if you want to be in the national team these are the requirements’.

“If ever he feels our players don’t deserve to be in the national team, it’s just unfortunate.

“But we are very motivated because we have to work hard to show everybody and ourselves that we have quality in the team.”