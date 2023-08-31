Transfer news, rumours and updates

Al-Ittihad are preparing a £118m bid for Mohamed Salah, despite Liverpool insisting their 31-year-old Egypt forward is not for sale. Mail

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be “furious” if the Reds are tempted to accept Saudi side Al-Ittihad’s offer for Salah with the transfer deadline on Friday. Star

Liverpool are in discussions with Bayern Munich over Ryan Gravenberch. The talks with Bayern are to ascertain their valuation of the 21-year-old before a formal offer is submitted if a deal suits all parties.

Manchester United want to sign a midfielder before the transfer deadline, with Fiorentina’s Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, 27, their prime target. Mirror

United have also contacted Tottenham over a deal for 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Sky Sports

Bayern Munich have held talks with Chelsea in a bid to sign their 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah. Athletic

Chelsea close to finalising an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent signing of forward Cole Palmer. The transfer is worth in the region of £40m. Sky Sports

Brighton have completed signing of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati. The deal is a loan, with no option to buy.

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Clement Lenglet will undergo a medical at Aston Villa today ahead of his loan from Barcelona. Sky Sports

PSG have reached an agreement with Lyon for forward Bradley Barcola. The fee is €45m plus bonuses and the France U21 international is expected to sign a five-year deal. RMC